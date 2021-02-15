SCHOOL CLOSURES: February 15, 2021

Monitor the EOU website, social media, and EOU’s weather line at 541-962-3131 for updates. Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:49 AM Eastern Oregon University – Closed. Eastern Oregon University is closed Monday, Feb. 15 due to extreme winter weather conditions. All offices, buildings and pathways are closed to members of the EOU community and the public. All on-campus classes are canceled, including remote and hybrid classes. Employees and EOU on-campus partners are not to report for work — remotely or on-campus.Online courses are expected to continue. Contact your faculty member via Canvas if you have any questions.Monitor the EOU website, social media, and EOU’s weather line at 541-962-3131 for updates. More Info Here

