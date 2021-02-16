SCHOOL CLOSURES: February 16, 2021

• Pasco School District Schedule Update (7:30 a.m.) for Tuesday (2/16):
- All preschool classes at the Early Learning Center are now cancelled.
- All In-Person high school classes are now cancelled.
- AM Tri-Tech Classes remain on a 2-hour delay
REMINDER: All elementary and middle school students will have asynchronous learning activities only today. At-Home virtual learning classes for high school students will maintain their regular schedule.
• College Place Sch. Dist.
– All classes and programs have moved to remote learning. No Preschool. No food services will be available. See CPPS.org for further details. Posted: Mon. 15th, 04:34 PM
• Columbia Sch. Dist.
– Staff and students will be on-line only. Meal pickups available only at Columbia Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:47 PM
• Dixie Sch. Dist.
– Closed but operating remotely. Remote learning for Feb 16th Posted: Mon. 15th, 02:22 PM
• Kennewick Sch. Dist.
– 2 Hours Late. No AM Keewaydin Discovery Center or ECEAP Classes, KSD Online Learning Academy 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:22 PM
• Prescott Sch. Dist.
– Closed. SNOW DAY. School is canceled. UPDATE Posted: Mon. 15th, 08:34 PM
• Prosser Sch. Dist. – Prosser School will be on a 100% virtual learning format. No in person classes. Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:14 PM
• Starbuck Sch. Dist. – Closed. Due to adverse weather conditions school is closed. Posted: Mon. 15th, 02:54 PM
• Touchet Sch. Dist.
– Touchet School District is canceling AM classes tomorrow morning. No AM food service. Posted: Mon. 15th, 04:47 PM
• Walla Walla Sch. Dist.
– Modified Learning Day (Distance Learning) – No Meal Services. Posted: Mon. 15th, 01:46 PM
• Wapato Sch. Dist.
– AM buses on snow routes. Open & On-Time for Tuesday Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:04 PM
• Hermiston Sch. Dist.
– Closed. Las clases se han cancelado para el martes, 16 de febrero. Posted: Mon. 15th, 09:35 AM
• Bethlehem Lutheran School
– School will be delayed for 2 hours tomorrow. Eagles Nest will open at 8:30. Check emails for more details. Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:31 PM
• Calvary Christian School
– 2 Hours Late. Daycare 8:30, k4 k5am 10:30-12:30 pm 1-3
Jr. High 10:15, elementary 10:30
New registration 10:15 Posted: Mon. 15th, 02:50 PM
• Christ the King Parish/School
– Closed but operating remotely, No preschool. In order to allow adequate time for snow removal and de-icing,Christ the King School (K-8) will transition to virtual instruction for Tuesday, February 16Th. Posted: Mon. 15th, 03:34 PM
• St. Joseph’s School Kennewick
– 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Children’s Center will open 2 hrs. late (8 AM) UPDATE Posted: Mon. 15th, 08:17 PM
• Benton Franklin Head Start
– Closed but operating remotely. Tuesday food distribution is postponed until Thursday. Please check Class DoJo for new meal pick up times. UPDATE Posted: Mon. 15th, 11:32 PM
• Meals on Wheels
– Closed. No home delivered meal service. Frozen meals can be picked up at the administrative office only. More Info Here Posted: Mon. 15th, 10:57 AM
• OCDC Headstart – North Central Ore. – All our Headstart Centers are closed in Hermiston, Milton-Freewater and Irrigon Posted: Mon. 15th, 11:50 AM
InterMountain ESD Offices:
Hermiston Punkin Center – OPEN Regular Hours
La Grande Joseph Building – OPEN Regular Hours
Pendleton Headquarters – will OPEN at 10 AM
NO ECSE (Early Childhood Special Education) Classes at Punkin Center, Freewater or McNary. PELC and Punkin Center will STILL HAVE EVALUATIONS
NO ECSE and NO Preschool Promise Classes in Boardman and Irrigon
Lifeways Day Treatment CLOSED
School Districts:
Umatilla County
Athena-Weston School District CLOSED for IN-PERSON Instruction
Echo School District CLOSED for IN-PERSON Instruction & CLOSED for Online Classes
Helix School District – 2-HOUR DELAY
Milton-Freewater Unified School District CLOSED for ON-SITE INSTRUCTION (Limited In-Person Instruction) & will have ONLINE LEARNING ONLY
Pendleton School District CLOSED for ON-SITE Instruction & will have CDL ONLY
Stanfield School District CLOSED for IN-PERSON Instruction, refer to each school’s snow day/inclement weather online learning schedule
Umatilla School District CLOSED for ON-SITE Instruction (Limited In-Person Instruction) & will have ONLINE LEARNING ONLY
Morrow County
Ione School District – CLOSED for IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION & CLOSED for ONLINE LEARNING
Morrow County School District – All Schools CLOSED for IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION & ONLINE LEARNING
Union County
Elgin School District – 2-HOUR DELAY
Imbler School District — CLOSED