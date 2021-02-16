SCHOOL CLOSURES: February 16, 2021

Monica Petruzzelli
Posted:
Updated:
by Monica Petruzzelli
School Closures And Delays
School Districts

• Pasco School District Schedule Update (7:30 a.m.) for Tuesday (2/16):

  • All preschool classes at the Early Learning Center are now cancelled.
  • All In-Person high school classes are now cancelled.
  • AM Tri-Tech Classes remain on a 2-hour delay

REMINDER: All elementary and middle school students will have asynchronous learning activities only today. At-Home virtual learning classes for high school students will maintain their regular schedule.

• College Place Sch. Dist. – All classes and programs have moved to remote learning. No Preschool. No food services will be available. See CPPS.org for further details. Posted: Mon. 15th, 04:34 PM
• Columbia Sch. Dist. – Staff and students will be on-line only. Meal pickups available only at Columbia Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:47 PM
• Dixie Sch. Dist. – Closed but operating remotely. Remote learning for Feb 16th Posted: Mon. 15th, 02:22 PM
• Finley Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No breakfast. Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:48 PM
• Kahlotus School Dist: Closed UPDATE
• Kennewick Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No AM Keewaydin Discovery Center or ECEAP Classes, KSD Online Learning Academy 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:22 PM
• Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: Closed More Info Here UPDATE
• North Franklin Sch. Dist. – Closed but operating remotely. No food service. Posted: Mon. 15th, 05:28 PM
• Paterson Sch. Dist. – 3 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Mercer Route morning pick up at 100 Circles only More Info Here Posted: Mon. 15th, 04:37 PM
• Prescott Sch. Dist. – Closed. SNOW DAY. School is canceled. UPDATE Posted: Mon. 15th, 08:34 PM
• Prosser Sch. Dist. – Prosser School will be on a 100% virtual learning format. No in person classes. Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:14 PM
• Richland Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on snow routes Visit www.rsd.edu for snow route information. Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:38 PM
• Starbuck Sch. Dist. – Closed. Due to adverse weather conditions school is closed. Posted: Mon. 15th, 02:54 PM
• Touchet Sch. Dist. – Touchet School District is canceling AM classes tomorrow morning. No AM food service. Posted: Mon. 15th, 04:47 PM
• Waitsburg School District – Closed. There is no in-person or online instruction. UPDATE Posted: Mon. 15th, 08:13 PM
• Walla Walla Sch. Dist. – Modified Learning Day (Distance Learning) – No Meal Services. Posted: Mon. 15th, 01:46 PM
 Yakima-area School Districts (3)
• East Valley Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 16th, 04:34 AM
• Grandview Sch. Dist. – Closed but operating remotely Posted: Tue. 16th, 05:05 AM
• Wapato Sch. Dist. – AM buses on snow routes. Open & On-Time for Tuesday Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:04 PM
 North-Central Ore School Districts (1)
• Hermiston Sch. Dist. – Closed. Las clases se han cancelado para el martes, 16 de febrero. Posted: Mon. 15th, 09:35 AM
 Private Schools (6)
• Bethlehem Lutheran School – School will be delayed for 2 hours tomorrow. Eagles Nest will open at 8:30. Check emails for more details. Posted: Mon. 15th, 06:31 PM
• Calvary Christian School – 2 Hours Late. Daycare 8:30, k4 k5am 10:30-12:30 pm 1-3
Jr. High 10:15, elementary 10:30
New registration 10:15 Posted: Mon. 15th, 02:50 PM
• Christ the King Parish/School – Closed but operating remotely, No preschool. In order to allow adequate time for snow removal and de-icing,Christ the King School (K-8) will transition to virtual instruction for Tuesday, February 16Th. Posted: Mon. 15th, 03:34 PM
• Kingspoint Christian School – Closed but operating remotely More Info Here Posted: Mon. 15th, 04:32 PM
• Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities – Closed. No Patriot Club Posted: Mon. 15th, 05:23 PM
• St. Joseph’s School Kennewick – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Children’s Center will open 2 hrs. late (8 AM) UPDATE Posted: Mon. 15th, 08:17 PM
 Organizations (3)
• Benton Franklin Head Start – Closed but operating remotely. Tuesday food distribution is postponed until Thursday. Please check Class DoJo for new meal pick up times. UPDATE Posted: Mon. 15th, 11:32 PM
• Meals on Wheels – Closed. No home delivered meal service. Frozen meals can be picked up at the administrative office only. More Info Here Posted: Mon. 15th, 10:57 AM
• OCDC Headstart – North Central Ore. – All our Headstart Centers are closed in Hermiston, Milton-Freewater and Irrigon Posted: Mon. 15th, 11:50 AM

InterMountain ESD Offices:
Hermiston Punkin Center – OPEN Regular Hours
La Grande Joseph Building – OPEN Regular Hours
Pendleton Headquarters – will OPEN at 10 AM
NO ECSE (Early Childhood Special Education) Classes at Punkin Center, Freewater or McNary. PELC and Punkin Center will STILL HAVE EVALUATIONS
NO ECSE and NO Preschool Promise Classes in Boardman and Irrigon
Lifeways Day Treatment CLOSED

School Districts:

Umatilla County
Athena-Weston School District CLOSED for IN-PERSON Instruction
Echo School District CLOSED for IN-PERSON Instruction & CLOSED for Online Classes
Helix School District – 2-HOUR DELAY
Milton-Freewater Unified School District CLOSED for ON-SITE INSTRUCTION (Limited In-Person Instruction) & will have ONLINE LEARNING ONLY
Pendleton School District CLOSED for ON-SITE Instruction & will have CDL ONLY
Stanfield School District CLOSED for IN-PERSON Instruction, refer to each school’s snow day/inclement weather online learning schedule
Umatilla School District CLOSED for ON-SITE Instruction (Limited In-Person Instruction) & will have ONLINE LEARNING ONLY

Morrow County
Ione School District – CLOSED for IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION & CLOSED for ONLINE LEARNING
Morrow County School District – All Schools CLOSED for IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION & ONLINE LEARNING

Union County
Elgin School District – 2-HOUR DELAY
Imbler School District — CLOSED

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.