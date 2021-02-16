SCHOOL CLOSURES: February 16, 2021

• OCDC Headstart – North Central Ore. – All our Headstart Centers are closed in Hermiston, Milton-Freewater and Irrigon Posted: Mon. 15th, 11:50 AM

InterMountain ESD Offices:

Hermiston Punkin Center – OPEN Regular Hours

La Grande Joseph Building – OPEN Regular Hours

Pendleton Headquarters – will OPEN at 10 AM

NO ECSE (Early Childhood Special Education) Classes at Punkin Center, Freewater or McNary. PELC and Punkin Center will STILL HAVE EVALUATIONS

NO ECSE and NO Preschool Promise Classes in Boardman and Irrigon

Lifeways Day Treatment CLOSED

School Districts:

Umatilla County

Athena-Weston School District CLOSED for IN-PERSON Instruction

Echo School District CLOSED for IN-PERSON Instruction & CLOSED for Online Classes

Helix School District – 2-HOUR DELAY

Milton-Freewater Unified School District CLOSED for ON-SITE INSTRUCTION (Limited In-Person Instruction) & will have ONLINE LEARNING ONLY

Pendleton School District CLOSED for ON-SITE Instruction & will have CDL ONLY

Stanfield School District CLOSED for IN-PERSON Instruction, refer to each school’s snow day/inclement weather online learning schedule

Umatilla School District CLOSED for ON-SITE Instruction (Limited In-Person Instruction) & will have ONLINE LEARNING ONLY

Morrow County

Ione School District – CLOSED for IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION & CLOSED for ONLINE LEARNING

Morrow County School District – All Schools CLOSED for IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION & ONLINE LEARNING