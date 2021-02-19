SCHOOL CLOSURES: February 19, 2021

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

School Districts:

Private Schools

Lifeways Day Treatment CLOSED

Milton-Freewater Unified School District CLOSED to In-Person Instruction, Distance Learning Only

Imbler School District CLOSED

Transportation:

ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 was opened earlier this morning in eastern Oregon. Sections of the route were closed from Ontario to Pendleton at times due to unchained trucks blocking lanes and white-out conditions along several sections of freeway. The wind has died down now, but travelers should be prepared for winter weather and drifting snow. Stay home if you don’t have to travel. Conditions could change at any time. OR245, OR204 and U.S. 30 are also now open for travel in the region. More Info Here UPDATE

