SCHOOL CLOSURES: February 19, 2021

Monica Petruzzelli
Posted:
Updated:
by Monica Petruzzelli
School Closures And Delays

School Districts:

• College Place Sch. Dist. – All College Place Public Schools AM classes and programs have moved to remote learning due to road conditions. No AM Preschool. See CPPS.org for further details. Posted: Fri. 19th, 05:05 AM
• Pasco Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Elementary/Middle School At-Home Learning Students: Maintain Regular Schedule. High School Students: Asynchronous Learning Only Posted: Fri. 19th, 05:24 AM 
• Paterson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late More Info Here Posted: Thu. 18th, 09:12 PM
 Private Schools
• Kingspoint Christian School – Closed but operating remotely More Info Here Posted: Fri. 19th, 05:25 AM 

Lifeways Day Treatment CLOSED
Milton-Freewater Unified School District CLOSED to In-Person Instruction, Distance Learning Only
Imbler School District CLOSED

Transportation:

ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 was opened earlier this morning in eastern Oregon. Sections of the route were closed from Ontario to Pendleton at times due to unchained trucks blocking lanes and white-out conditions along several sections of freeway. The wind has died down now, but travelers should be prepared for winter weather and drifting snow. Stay home if you don’t have to travel. Conditions could change at any time. OR245, OR204 and U.S. 30 are also now open for travel in the region. More Info Here UPDATE

