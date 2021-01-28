SCHOOL CLOSURES: January 28, 2021

Yakima Sch. Dist.: Closed but operating remotely. Thursday, Jan 28, 2021: All students will learn via remote learning today. If your student was to receive some in-person support today, please be advised that due to icy road conditions they are to remain home and learn remotely today.

Tri-Cities area:

West Chestnut Academy will delay school start one hour on Thursday, Jan. 28. Preschool – 12th.