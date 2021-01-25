SCHOOL CLOSURES: January 25, 2021
Tri-Cities-area School Districts
Pasco Sch. Dist. – Closed. No in-person or online classes today.
Paterson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
Yakima-area School Districts
East Valley Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on snow routes
EPIC / Seedlings – EPIC/ECEAP ONLY has the following closure as of this morning: AM ECEAP Ahtanum has been canceled.
Selah Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on snow routes
West Valley Sch. Dist. – Closed. West Valley School District is closed today and will institute a Remote Learning Day for all students UPDATE
Private Schools
Calvary Christian School – Closed UPDATE
Christ the King Parish/School – 2 Hours Late. CKCS-PreSchool AM classes- please follow the email from Mrs. Buchanan. Zero hour students log in from home. Please use caution when driving to school today.
Kingspoint Christian School – Closed. We are closed today. This will be a REMOTE LEARNING Day. No morning Extended Day.
Organizations
Benton Franklin Head Start – All Sunset Ridge Duration classes and morning classes and MLK morning classes are canceled due to snowy road conditions in Pasco. All other locations are on schedule.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.