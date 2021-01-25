SCHOOL CLOSURES: January 25, 2021

Tri-Cities-area School Districts

Pasco Sch. Dist. – Closed. No in-person or online classes today.

Paterson Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

Yakima-area School Districts

East Valley Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on snow routes

EPIC / Seedlings – EPIC/ECEAP ONLY has the following closure as of this morning: AM ECEAP Ahtanum has been canceled.

Selah Sch. Dist. – AM/PM Buses on snow routes

West Valley Sch. Dist. – Closed. West Valley School District is closed today and will institute a Remote Learning Day for all students UPDATE

Private Schools

Calvary Christian School – Closed UPDATE

Christ the King Parish/School – 2 Hours Late. CKCS-PreSchool AM classes- please follow the email from Mrs. Buchanan. Zero hour students log in from home. Please use caution when driving to school today.

Kingspoint Christian School – Closed. We are closed today. This will be a REMOTE LEARNING Day. No morning Extended Day.

Organizations

Benton Franklin Head Start – All Sunset Ridge Duration classes and morning classes and MLK morning classes are canceled due to snowy road conditions in Pasco. All other locations are on schedule.