SCHOOL CLOSURES: January 26, 2021

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Private Schools Bethlehem Lutheran School – Classes canceled. Middle School Classes Canceled – please check your emails for more details. PS-5th Grade is still in session. Check back here for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.