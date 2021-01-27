SCHOOL CLOSURES: January 27, 2021
Colleges & Universities
Perry Technical Institute – Perry Technical Institute campus will be closed today. Instruction and operations will continue remotely at your usual start time.
Yakima-area
East Valley Sch. Dist. – East Valley Schools are providing all education remotely today.
EPIC / Seedlings:
EPIC / Head Start has the following closures as of this morning due to weather. All Yakima sessions are canceled: Castlevale, Jefferson, East Valley, West Valley and Union Gap.
EPIC / ECEAP classes have been canceled: EPIC Place, Ahtanum, East Valley, OIC, Naches.
East Wenatchee / Rock Island in class sessions are canceled and moved to virtual learning.
Highland Sch. Dist. – Closed but operating remotely
Naches Valley Sch. Dist. – Closed but operating remotely, No kindergarten or preschool
West Valley Sch. Dist. – Closed. We will institute a Remote Learning Day for all students.
West Chesnut Academy – No school today, Jan. 27, for preschool -12th grades.
Private Schools
Riverside Christian School – Closed
This list will be updated throughout the morning.
