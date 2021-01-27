SCHOOL CLOSURES: January 27, 2021

East Valley Sch. Dist. – East Valley Schools are providing all education remotely today.

EPIC / Seedlings:

EPIC / Head Start has the following closures as of this morning due to weather. All Yakima sessions are canceled: Castlevale, Jefferson, East Valley, West Valley and Union Gap.

EPIC / ECEAP classes have been canceled: EPIC Place, Ahtanum, East Valley, OIC, Naches.

East Wenatchee / Rock Island in class sessions are canceled and moved to virtual learning.

Highland Sch. Dist. – Closed but operating remotely

Naches Valley Sch. Dist. – Closed but operating remotely, No kindergarten or preschool

West Valley Sch. Dist. – Closed. We will institute a Remote Learning Day for all students.