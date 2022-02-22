School Closures: Tuesday, February 22nd
HELIX, Oregon. — InterMountain ESD reported that a few school districts in Oregon are delayed or closed Tuesday, February 22, 2022, “due to inclement weather and road conditions.”
- Morrow County
- Ione School District – 3-Hour Delay
- Morrow County School District (Heppner Schools Only)- 3-Hour Delay
- Umatilla County
- Helix School District – CLOSED due to icy roads.
- Pendleton School District – CLOSED
- Wall Walla County
- Dixie School District – 2-Hour delay (No breakfast will be served.)
Check back for updates throughout the morning.
