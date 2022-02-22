School Closures: Tuesday, February 22nd

by Amanda Mason

HELIX, Oregon. — InterMountain ESD reported that a few school districts in Oregon are delayed or closed Tuesday, February 22, 2022, “due to inclement weather and road conditions.”

Wall Walla County Dixie School District – 2-Hour delay (No breakfast will be served.)



Check back for updates throughout the morning.

