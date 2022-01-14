School Delays: Friday, January 14

SCHOOL DELAYS: Friday, January 14

Yakima County

  • In-person classes in the Yakima School District are on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • East Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Highland School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Selah School District is on a 2-hour delay.
  • West Valley School District is on a 3-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Naches Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Grandview School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Granger School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Mabton School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Sunnyside School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Union Gap School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
  • Zillah School District is on a 2-hour delay.

