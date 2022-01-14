School Delays: Friday, January 14

by Neil Fischer

Yakima County

In-person classes in the Yakima School District are on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

East Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Highland School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Selah School District is on a 2-hour delay.

West Valley School District is on a 3-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Naches Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Grandview School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Granger School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Mabton School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Sunnyside School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Union Gap School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.

Zillah School District is on a 2-hour delay.

