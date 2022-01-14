School Delays: Friday, January 14
Yakima County
- In-person classes in the Yakima School District are on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- East Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Highland School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Selah School District is on a 2-hour delay.
- West Valley School District is on a 3-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Naches Valley School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Grandview School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Granger School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Mabton School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Sunnyside School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Union Gap School District is on a 2-hour delay. No AM preschool.
- Zillah School District is on a 2-hour delay.
