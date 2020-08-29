School district in Kittitas Co. changes plan to fully reopen

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

A teacher sprays hand sanitizer on a student's hands following recess at an elementary school in Surprise, Arizona, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

KITTITAS, Wash. — Kittitas School District, who was originally planning on fully reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic is now changing plans.

In a letter to parents today, KSD Superintendent Mike Nollan announced that kindergarten through second grade would return completely in-person, with other grades following a hybrid model.

“Starting at full capacity would not have allowed us to follow safety guidelines put forth by the DOH,” wrote Nollan. “If all goes well, we hope to add 3rd-5th grade students back in school full-time within the first trimester.”

He went on to express they would communicate with parents through multiple platforms about details.

