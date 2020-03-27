School zone lights reprogrammed for students picking up lunch

Carissa Lehmkuhl

RICHLAND, Wash. — Though schools are out right now, school zone beacons are still flashing.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Richland, the lights have been reprogrammed for the lunch hour so students may safely get to and from school to pick up their lunch.

The lights will flash from 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. each weekday. Drivers are asked to reduce speed to 20 mph during this time.

