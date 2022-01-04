Schools across the region closed due to inclement weather

by Margo Cady

UMATILLA, Ore. — Icy road conditions and inclement weather caused several schools across the region to cancel classes Monday.

KAPP-KVEW Local News spoke with the Umatilla School District (USD) to find out which factors schools use when deciding to close.

According to USD Superintendent Heidi Sipe, many begin looking at road conditions the night prior.

If conditions are expected to be hazardous, district administrations and school bus companies will drive on the roads to double-check.

“That just helps with communication all the way around,” said Sipe. “[It] doesn’t always mean we’re going to make the same decision, but if we’re announcing our decisions as close as possible to each other, that just makes communications more effective.”

They’ll normally decide the night before if school cancellations will occur, but will revisit in the early morning to make sure it’s correct.

For the latest updates, she urges families to check their district’s social media pages and school websites. You should also make sure your phone number is up to date with your school district, so auto-call notification systems can reach you about any changes.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.