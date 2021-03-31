Schoolyard fight between Walla Walla teenagers leads to stabbing

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Walla Walla Police Department

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A teenage boy was stabbed while attempting to flee the scene of a fight in Walla Walla county. Local detectives managed to locate and detain a juvenile suspect, who is currently lodged at the Juvenile Justice Center.

According to a press release issued by Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, officers were called to S Park St & Whitman St at 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, March 27. When they arrived, officers came into contact with a teenage victim who was laying on the ground with an apparent stab wound.

Witnesses told local law enforcement that several teenagers planned to meet at Sharpstein Elementary School for a fight. During the altercation, the victim allegedly attempted to flee to avoid being hurt. During the escape, the victim sustained a stab wound, but it is unclear at what point in the process that the stabbing occurred.

RELATED: Teenage boy killed in shooting at Village Apartments in Spokane Valley

Fire medics treated the victim’s wound and he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Additional information regarding the victim’s status has not been revealed up to this point.

On Tuesday, March 30, Walla Walla police detectives arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with their investigation. The suspect is currently under police custody at the local Juvenile Justice Center.

Officers wanted to ensure the community was aware that school was not in session at Sharpstein Elementary at the time of the fight. Therefore, the incident is not related to the school district by any means — It was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. As more information is revealed, KAPP-KVEW’s digital news team will update this story or write a new one with further details.

RELATED HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Fire crews respond to senior housing complex in Walla Walla

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.