Schumer says House will send impeachment article to the Senate on Monday

CNN by CNN

J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the House’s article of impeachment will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, triggering the start of the Senate’s impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“I have spoken to Speaker Pelosi who informed me that the articles will be delivered to the Senate on Monday,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had proposed delaying the trial until mid-February in order to give Trump’s legal team time to prepare, but Schumer’s comments suggest the trial will begin next week.

The Constitution says the trial begins the afternoon after the articles are delivered to the Senate.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

