Man dies from skiing accident injury at Schweitzer on Friday

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A man died in a skiing accident at Schweitzer Mountain Resort on Friday, the ski resort confirmed this weekend.

The man, identified by family as Heath McHenry, was injured in a skiing accident Friday and flown to a nearby hospital. He later died from the injuries. His family says he was a husband and father of three.

The ski resort has not released any further information yet.

The McHenry family released a statement following Heath’s passing:

“Heath McHenry was an expert all-terrain skier capable of any run on Schweitzer Mountain where he and his family have enjoyed every winter for many years. Although a tragic ending to this blue sky day, his family is comforted knowing that he was doing what he loved and surrounded by good friends. Heath is survived by his wife and best friend Kelsy, their three children, and his mom.”

This is a developing story.

