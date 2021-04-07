Schweitzer drops ‘Mountain Resort’ from name, debuts new logo

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson















SANDPOINT, Idaho — It’s out with the old and in with the new as Schweitzer debuted its new name and look on Wednesday.

The popular resort is dropping the “Mountain Resort” from its name.

“Nobody says ‘hey wanna hit Schweitzer Mountain tomorrow?’ Or, ‘Schweitzer Mountain Resort got dumped on with seven inches of new snow!’” a release said. “Going forward, we’re keeping it simple and shifting from ‘Schweitzer Mountain Resort’ to the much friendlier, ‘Schweitzer.’”

Schweitzer has also launched a new look, which celebrates the local landscape and is what mountain officials call a “bold reflection” of the past and a “modern symbol” for the future.

RELATED: Central Washington University opens coveted craft brewing class to all students

The logo includes an “S” that is made up of three balanced, symmetrical strokes. These strokes, aligned on a 45 degree angle, recall the blackletter crossbar of the original 1963 logo and reflect the physical influences on the resort: the peak of Schweitzer’s summit, the flowing terrain and Lake Pend Oreille.

“The logo is the most recognizable element of our brand and is created to imply history and the back-and-forth motion of descending a mountain,” a release from the mountain stated.

The resort also debuted a new wordmark, which is made to match the 45-degree angles of the new logo.

RELATED: Schweitzer brings back night skiing for ticket holders only

To go along with the new logo and wordmark are new brand colors. The primary color – green – is based on the mountain’s connection to the natural environment. The secondary colors – yellow and orange – are inspired by the dynamic hues used in a wide range of outdoor wear, from retro-ski outfits to more modern mountain bike clothing and accessories.

“These colors match the spirit of our Schweitzer family – alive, vibrant, and radiant,” the release said.

The new logos, branding and colors will start to pop up around the village and online throughout the rest of this year and into 2022.

“With this redesign, we set out to retain all the elements that endeared our earliest customers to Schweitzer, while creating space for the brand to evolve. But rest assured, it’s still us.”

REGIONAL NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Central Washington Congressional Art Competition open to regional high schoolers

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.