Swimming ban lifted at Scooteney Reservoir weeks after toxic algae bloom

David Mann by David Mann

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials have lifted a ban on swimming at the Scooteney Reservoir more than a month after detecting high levels of toxic bacteria in the water.

The Benton-Franklin Health District says the recreation area at the reservoir, located between Connell and Othello, has been closed since Aug. 10 after an algae bloom in the water produced high levels of mycrocystin, a toxin that is especially harmful to small children and animals.

Since then, heath officials have tested the water regularly on Tuesday, they announced that the toxin levels are now considered safe for swimming.

The health district says swimmers should remain vigilant and assess water conditions before swimming in any lake, river, stream or pond.

Children should never consume the water from these sources or put it in their mouths.