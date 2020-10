Seahawks beat Dolphins 31-23, move to 4-0 this season

MIAMI, Flor. — The yards and points weren’t as easy for the Seahawks offense Sunday in Miami, but they get a big second half on the way to a 31-23 win and stay perfect on the season.

Russell Wilson led the offense with another big day throwing for 360 yards and two touchdowns, but he did throw his second interception of the season in the win.

Seattle will be home against the Vikings next weekend.