Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner breaks his own record for most tackles in a game

by Dylan Carter

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, locking up the anchor of their defense for the foreseeable future. Wagner and the Seahawks completed the lengthy contract negotiation, Friday, July 26, 2019 on the second day of training camp and will keep the All-Pro in the only uniform he has played in as a professional. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File).

SEATTLE, Wash. — There are few players that impact the game as much as Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner. A multi-faceted linebacker with the speed and intellect to assess the game on the fly, Wagner is still setting records for the team that drafted him 10 years ago.

Despite the Seahawks’ 33-30 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Wagner set the franchise record for the most tackles in a single game with 20 of them. He usurped the previous record of 19 tackles, which he set against the New Orleans Saints in 2019.

“I thought [Wagner] played a phenomenal game, and the defense did a lot of great stuff,” Head Coach Pete Carroll told reporters in his postgame press conference.

RELATED: Seahawks silenced as big leads disappear in loss to Titans

Even into his 30s, Wagner remains one of the best players at his position. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Wagner was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s because of his astounding consistency. While most players begin to fizzle out once they reach their 30s, the greats adapt to new times and learn to make up for declining athleticism with their feel for the game.

Yet Wagner doesn’t seem to have lost any of his ability at this stage of his decade-long career. The Seahawks legend made a critical stop in overtime against the Titans, getting past the line of scrimmage to corral the NFL’s reigning rush leader, Derrick Henry, as he attempted to literally carry his team into field goal territory.

RELATED: “I’ve always wanted to play here:” Russell Wilson says he never requested a trade

Though Seattle wasn’t able to capitalize on offense and gave up a game-winning field goal on the next drive, Wagner’s efforts deserve to be applauded—Even if the outcome of the game overshadowed his performance.

“I mean, it’s cool but you know—we lost, so it don’t really matter,” Wagner told reporters in his postgame press conference.

Through two games, Wagner leads the NFL with 33 tackles, which is seven more than the current runner-up.

RECENT SPORTS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: WSU & Seahawks legend is battling COVID-19 in Yakima ICU

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.