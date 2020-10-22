Seahawks change start time Sunday, from an afternoon kickoff to primetime

SEATTLE, Wash. — Get ready for another primetime game for the Seattle Seahawks. Coming off their bye week, they were set to play the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, AZ this Sunday afternoon. The NFL switched that game to a 5:20 p.m. kickoff, and took the Tampa Bay Bucs vs Las Vegas Raiders game to Sunday afternoon.

The NFL said the switch was “out of an abundance of caution”, due to a Raider player contracting Covid-19, and could put the game at risk. The NFL still expects the Bucs vs Raiders game to commence.

The Seahawks are 5-0 for the first time ever this season, and face their first NFC West foe Sunday Night.

