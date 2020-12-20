Seahawks clinch playoff spot with win in Washington D.C.

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Seattle Seahawks built a big lead, then held on for a narrow 20-15 win over the Washington Football Team Sunday to clinch a playoff spot.

The Seahawks offense did most of their damage on the ground rushing for over 180 yards, Carlos Hyde with the biggest play of the day, a 50 yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter.

The Seahawks led by 17 points entering the 4th quarter and had to come up with a stop in the red zone to seal the victory after Washington scored a pair of touchdowns in the quarter. When the defense needed to make a play, they got back-to-back quarterback sacks to set up a 4th and 27 situation that Washington couldn’t convert.

With the win the Seahawks improve to 10-4 on the season, they are still looking for the NFC West title, but will be in the post season regardless of the outcome of the final two games of the regular season.