Seahawks cut ties with Chad Wheeler after arrest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks said Wednesday that offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team,” the Seahawks said in a statement.

Wheeler was arrested by police in Kent, Washington, and booked into the King County Jail early Saturday for investigation of felony domestic violence. He had an initial court appearance Monday and was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to make a charging decision in Wheeler’s case Wednesday. Wheeler joined Seattle in 2019 and appeared in five games this season. His contract with the team expired at the end of the season. He joined the team after a two-year stint with the New York Giants, in which he appeared in 27 games including 19 starts. However, Wheeler’s Seahawks career won’t be remembered for much other than his off-field issues. The 27-year-old appeared in five games for Seattle in a limited role that was mostly confined to special teams. Wheeler played in 60% of snaps in his team’s 40-3 victory over the lowly New York Jets on December 13, 2020. He recovered one fumble, which was the most significant on-field moment of his Seahawks career. The Seattle Seahawks organization made it clear that they won’t tolerate players who cannot control themselves off the field. RELATED: Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler arrested, accused of brutal attack on girlfriend RELATED: The Seattle Seahawks need to adopt Russell Wilson’s Super Bowl-or-Bust mentality

