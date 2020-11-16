Seahawks lose third game of the season, 23-16 to the Rams

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

LOS ANGELES — For the second straight week the Seattle Seahawks take a loss and they can blame turnovers for their struggles. The Rams beat Seattle 23-16 to pull even with the Seahawks for first place in the NFC West.

Russell Wilson was the hottest quarterback on the planet in the first six weeks of the season, but he’s given the ball away seven times in the last two games.

With the loss the Seahawks fall to 6-3 on the season and have lost three of their last four games.

Next week Seattle looks to bounce back on short rest, they will host the Cardinals on Thursday night.