Seahawks newly acquired cornerback accused of armed robbery in Florida

MIRAMAR, Florida — An arrest warrant has been issued for the Seattle Seahawks’ newly acquired cornerback Quinton Dunbar for four counts of armed robbery.

According to the police report, the alleged incident took place at a party on May 13 in the city of Miramar. Dunbar is accused of taking money and watches while being armed with a semi-automatic firearm.

(1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020

Dunbar is not the only NFL player accused in the act of the robbery. According to the report, New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker is also alleged to have taken money and watches while armed with a firearm.

The police report stated that Baker allegedly pointed the gun at attendees of the party.

Dunbar was traded from the Washington Redskins to the Seahawks in early March.

