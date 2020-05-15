Seahawks newly acquired cornerback accused of armed robbery in Florida
MIRAMAR, Florida — An arrest warrant has been issued for the Seattle Seahawks’ newly acquired cornerback Quinton Dunbar for four counts of armed robbery.
According to the police report, the alleged incident took place at a party on May 13 in the city of Miramar. Dunbar is accused of taking money and watches while being armed with a semi-automatic firearm.
Dunbar is not the only NFL player accused in the act of the robbery. According to the report, New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker is also alleged to have taken money and watches while armed with a firearm.
The police report stated that Baker allegedly pointed the gun at attendees of the party.
Dunbar was traded from the Washington Redskins to the Seahawks in early March.
