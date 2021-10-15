Seahawks to place Russell Wilson on IR — Earliest return is Week 10

by Dylan Carter

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson holds a sponge near his taped injured finger during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Wilson left the game after the injury and the Rams won 26-17. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE — After suffering injuries in his right middle finger during last Thursday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks are placing star quarterback Russell Wilson on the Injured Reserve (IR) list for the first time in his professional career.

Wilson had successful surgery on his finger earlier in the week and will take at least three weeks to recover. By placing him on the IR list, the Seahawks confirm that Wilson cannot return to the active roster until Week 10 at the earliest.

Earlier in the week, Head Coach Pete Carroll was non-committal as to whether or not Wilson would be placed on the IR list. When asked again during his meeting with the press on Friday afternoon, Carroll confirmed the team’s decision.

“That’s what’s coming, yeah,” Carroll said.

While the team awaits the return of their franchise cornerstone, backup QB Geno Smith will step back into the limelight. Despite the fact that he hasn’t started an NFL game since 2017, Carroll is confident in Smith’s ability to execute the game plan.

“He’s going to have command of what we’re doing. He’s going to be poised about it. He’s capable of doing everything that we’re asking of him—we’re not going to make any requests of him that he can’t deal with or hasn’t dealt with in the past,” Carroll said of his backup quarterback.

The coming weeks won’t be a cakewalk for the Seahawks either. After Week 6 in Pittsburgh, the New Orleans Saints will visit Seattle for a Monday night primetime matchup in Week 7. The following week, the No. 1 pick in Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars visit town before a Week 9 bye gives the team a chance to recover from all of their bumps and bruises.

