Former Seahawks CB Richard Sherman arrested on ‘burglary domestic violence’ charge

SEATTLE — Former Seahawks and free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was booked Wednesday morning into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle and is facing burglary domestic violence charges, according to the King County jail inmate database.

The database also states that his bail was denied. The NFL Players Association released a statement Wednesday:

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

For the past three seasons, Sherman was playing with the San Francisco 49ers. He began his career in the Pacific Northwest after being drafted 154th overall (5th round) in the 2011 NFL Draft to the Seattle Seahawks. He went on to become a Seattle sports legend during his seven seasons with the Seahawks.

The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. Overall, he tallied 32 interceptions across 105 career games for the Seahawks.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played with San Francisco. During his 2020 season, Sherman was injured and hoped to make a comeback the following season. This 2021 season, the 33-year-old is currently unsigned. However, he indicated that he was open to a reunion with the team during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take in May.

This is a developing story. KAPP-KVEW will follow up with more information once it becomes available to the public.

