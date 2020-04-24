Seahawks select Jordyn Brooks with No. 27 pick in the first round

There was reason to be surprised when “the pick is in” graphic showed up for the Seattle Seahawks. They have not used their original first round draft pick in years. In the past three NFL drafts alone, the Seahawks made 13 trades, seven in 2019.

On Thursday night, they took a linebacker from Texas Tech, Jordyn Brooks. He had 367 tackles in his career as a Red Raider, a 2nd team AP All-American, a Butkus award finalist last season, and a first team All-Big 12 player.

The Hawks were thought to either trade, or fill their need in the pass rush with their pick, but it makes sense that they would take a strong defensive back that went “under the radar” according to some of the ESPN analysts covering the draft. Brooks was still on the board at No. 27, and they went for him.

For the first time since 2015, there were no trades made by any teams in the first 13 picks. San Francisco made the first of the draft, swapping their No. 13 pick to Tampa Bay for the No. 14 spot. The Bucs selected an offensive lineman from Iowa in Tristan Wirfs.

With their No. 14 pick, the 49ers drafted Javon Kinlaw, a defensive tackle from South Carolina. They also traded up with Minnesota to pick at No. 25 and selected WR Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State.

In terms of NFC West opponents, the Arizona Cardinals picked Isaiah Simmons at pick No. 8 from Clemson, and outside linebacker considered one of the top-two defensive players in the draft along with Ohio State’s Chase Young. The Seahawks will have to face him twice a year now.

Right before the Seahawks made their decision, the Green Bay Packers selected Utah State QB Jordan Love after trading up with the Miami Dolphins.

The second and third rounds will continue tomorrow, Friday beginning at 4 p.m.

