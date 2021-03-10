Seahawks’ stadium to open as largest civilian-led mass vaccination site in US

Q13 by Q13

Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle will become the largest civilian-led mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the country when it opens this weekend.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and King County Executive Dow Constantine are making the announcement in a 10:00 a.m. news conference Wednesday.

The Seattle Times reports that the site will be capable of vaccinating 22,000 people a day when the availability of the vaccine is plentiful. The clinic is expected to open on Saturday.

The community vaccination site is a partnership between the City of Seattle, FIrst & Goal, Inc., and Swedish.

