Seahawks will play first three home games without fans

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will play at least their first three home games of the season without fans in the stadium because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced Wednesday.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult determination to play at least our first three home games (Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 11) without fans in attendance,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “While CenturyLink Field has become the best home field advantage in the league thanks to the energy and passion of the 12s, the health and safety of all of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority.”

The team is hopeful that conditions will improve as the season moves forward, saying it will continue to follow the lead of public health and government officials to make future decisions about having fans in attendance.