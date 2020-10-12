Seahawks win thriller against Vikings 27-26, move to 5-0 this season

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks battled the Minnesota Vikings in the rain Sunday night and came away with a thrilling 27-26 victory.

Russell Wilson connected with DK Metcalf for the touchdown with 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter to get the victory.

Wilson threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Metcalf for two of them.

The Seahawks stay undefeated with the victory and move to 5-0 this season.

The Seahawks have a bye in week six.

