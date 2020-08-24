Search and rescue teams looking for missing Hermiston man

UKIAH, Ore. – A search and rescue mission is underway for a missing Hermiston man.

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Daniel S. Lincoln was reported missing on August 20 and was last seen driving a 2010 black Jeep with Oregon license plate 509GQN. His wife says it has a cracked front windshield and a real tree heart sticker on the back window.

On Friday, a ping of Lincoln’s phone showed him to be southwest of Ukiah, Oregon near Soap Hill Road and Bridge Road.

On Sunday morning, a fixed wind plane was used to look for Lincoln as search crews and deputies continued to search on the ground.

Lincoln is 6’1 with blue eyes and red hair.

“He is a veteran, father to 3 kids and a husband. Please help find him and bring him back to his family,” his wife said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information should call 541-966-3651 and reference the case #20-1453.