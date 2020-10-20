Search continues for Yakima teen missing for over a month, deputies say

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a 17-year-old Yakima girl who’s been missing for more than a month.

Mari Dozier-Quine, 17, was last seen by her parents Sept. 15 at their Tampico home on East Tampico Park Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Dozier-Quine was believed to be headed toward Job Corps in Sedro Woolley and contacted the program soon after her departure, but never arrived.

While the teen has reportedly run away before, deputies said she hasn’t contacted her parents at all, which is unusual, and has been gone for longer than she’s ever been gone before.

Anyone with information can call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.