Search for suspect after Washington officer shot
SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are searching Shelton, Washington, for a potentially armed suspect after an officer was shot.
KOMO reports the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said it has set up perimeters Wednesday to find the suspect while asking residents to avoid the area.
The Washington State Department of Corrections says one of its community corrections officers was shot around 6 a.m.
The officer was taken to the hospital. The gunshot was to his torso area but is expected to be non-life-threatening.
