Police find missing Yakima sisters

UPDATE: The girls have been found, according to Yakima police.

PREVIOUSLY: YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima police are trying to track down two teenage girls.

16-year-old Myriah Garcia and 15-year-old Nicole Garcia, pictured above, are believed to have run away from home, according to police.

Details from police were extremely limited, but they are asking anyone with information on where Myriah and Nicole could be to call 911 right away.