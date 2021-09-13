Seasonal temperatures to start the week, cool down on the way for next weekend -Briana

Happy Monday! Seasonal temperatures to start off the week. A light breeze for Monday morning, with Northwest winds from 10-20MPH. Highs in the 70s and 80s today. A cooling trend begins Thursday.

The average high temperature today is 83 degrees for the Tri-Cities, so highs in the upper 70s and low 80s in the forecast Monday-Wednesday are right on track with where we should be this time of year. A mix of sun and clouds today, with some haze from regional wildfires. Very windy weather expected Wednesday as the next system brings some rain to the Cascades and dry conditions for eastern Washington and Oregon. Rain and much cooler temperatures arrive on Friday, 60s and showers expected next weekend.

An Air Quality Alert is in place until Monday at noon for the Yakima Valley.

Air Quality Alert… Yakima County and NE Oregon until Monday