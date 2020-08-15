Seasons Performance Hall live-streaming ‘pay what you can’ concerts

YAKIMA, Wash. — With in-person concerts on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Seasons Performance Hall has taken to providing live entertainment virtually.

Patrons can watch live-streams for free or purchase a “pay what you can” ticket to help keep the concerts going.

The next concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 and features jazz bassist David Friesen’s Circle 3 Trio and local band Jayleigh and the Lost Boys.

This performance is part of the Seasons Sunday Supper Concert Series. Detailed instructions on how to participate can be found here.

