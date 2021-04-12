2-year-old in critical condition, 3 others injured after shooting in Seattle’s Central District

Ted S. Warren A Seattle Police vehicle sits parked at Hing Hay Park in the heart of Seattle's Chinatown-International District Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Seattle police are investigating after four people were shot near Judkins Park in Seattle’s Central District.

Seattle police were called to the area of 23rd Avenue S. and S. Jackson Street around 3:22 p.m. Sunday for the shooting.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say the suspect came southbound on 23rd Street and started shooting into an Auto Zone parking lot around the corner.

A 2-year-old who was shot is in critical condition, police say. Three men were also shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police responded to shooting at 23rd Ave S Ave S Jackson Street at approximately 3:25 pm. Four victims reported at this time. PIO will be available at yet TBD location. More information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 11, 2021

Before first responders could arrive at the scene, the three victims were taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear if the three were shot in a car or outside in the parking lot. The relationship between the three victims is unknown.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

SPD urges anyone to call the Violent Crimes line at 206-233-5000 if they have any information on the shooting.

Dustin Cole is first-grade public school teacher who was moving into Jackson Apartments when shots rang out. He said it’s not uncommon for this kind of violence to occur in the neighborhood.

“What is the Seattle Police Department doing? What are they doing to protect our community in Seattle to reach out to the community to seek support?” asked Cole. “I pray for the young child that was harmed today, and those other people. I want our community to be safe and we need to do better.”

