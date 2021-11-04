UPDATE: Kittitas Search and Rescue crews are scouring the vicinity of Cliffdell for Jay Schreckengost—a Deputy Chief with the Seattle Fire Department who went missing while on a hunting trip in Eastern Washington on Tuesday.

Drones, K9 search teams, and crews from both Yakima and Kittitas Counties’ Sheriff’s Offices are searching for Schreckengost in remote and challenging terrain which is difficult to access. Officials say that dozens of Seattle Fire Dept. volunteers have joined the search efforts.

The following breaking news story remains unaltered from its original publishing.

NACHES, Wash. — Family members, friends, and firefighters are working tirelessly to find a Deputy Fire Chief with the Seattle Fire Department who went missing near the Oak Creek Wildlife Area in Eastern Washington.

KAPP KVEW received an anonymous tip regarding the disappearance of Jay Schreckengost. This was coupled with an array of viral Facebook posts by family, friends, and concerned members of the community that have garnered attention throughout Washington state’s hunting community.

According to a post by Jay’s daughter, Schreckengost is in his late 50s and was last seen at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2 around the Oak Creek Wildlife Area near Naches off of Forest Road 1703. Jay’s red pickup truck—a Ford F-150 with a canopy—was located near the border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties. With that being the case, loved ones believe that he could be located somewhere nearby.

RELATED: Thieves stole guns, tools and supplies from Yakima County hunters

Officials from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office say that he was hunting north of Highway 410 in Kittitas County. Teams from the Seattle Fire Department have come down to Eastern Washington to join in the search efforts. The Deputy Chief has been missing for more than 40 hours by now.

Schreckengost can be made identifiable by his blue eyes and bald head, according to his daughter. She also noted that he is approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs roughly 250 lbs.

He has plenty of experience as a survivalist and hunter but has not made contact with his loved ones as expected. He was lodged at the Squaw Rock RV Resort & Campground at 15070 WA-410.

If you have a tip that may contribute to the search for Jay Schreckengost, you’re urged to call 911 or contact Squaw Rock RV Resort & Campground to share your information immediately.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are available.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Naches firefighters struggle to keep up with medical calls