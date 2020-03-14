Seattle Dragons XFL player tests positive for coronavirus

The XFL says an unidentified player with the Seattle Dragons has tested positive for coronavirus.

The fledgling football league says the player reported his symptoms to team medical staff on Tuesday and has been in quarantine ever since. He was tested for COVID-19 and received the result Friday.

The league says the player participated in the Dragons’ March 7 game against the Roughnecks in Houston and a Feb. 29 game against the BattleHawks in St. Louis. He was asymptomatic at the time.

The league says it’s alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks and BattleHawks and is monitoring the situation closely.

Late Thursday, the XFL canceled the remainder of its season, which had five weeks left.

