Seattle FBI looking for publics’ help in finding laser strike suspects

by Madeleine Hagen

SEATTLE, Wash. — Since the beginning of 2022, the Seattle FBI Office has received dozens of laser strike reports near the Seattle-Tacoma airport.

“We want people to know that this is not a fun prank, this is not a joke. This is something that could have serious consequences and we want people to keep an eye out on that in their neighborhoods,” Amy Alexander, a Public Affairs Specialist with the Seattle FBI Office said.

Investigators have identified some neighborhoods in reported incidents, such as Seatac, Burien, South Park, Highland Park, White Center and Des Moines.

However, this past Saturday, Alexander said there were more laser strikes reported.

“We’re now up to 125 incidents, and three of those occurred this past Saturday,” she said.

That’s just this year.

The FAA started tracking laser strikes in 2010, which is a federal offense.

They’ve shared numerous campaigns, videos and flyers to show how dangerous shining a laser onto an airplane can be.

“As the laser comes up toward these approaching aircrafts, it’s a huge glare through the windshield and its very distracting for the pilot and it can even damage their eye sight,” it could also put passengers at risk, she continued.

FBI officials in Seattle are asking for the public’s help, to be on the ground, keeping their eyes open for anyone in their neighborhood who may be shining lasers into the sky.

There’s currently a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an identification, arrest and conviction of the party responsible for laser strikes.

Since it can be difficult to track down laser strike locations after they’ve happened, the FBI hopes the public can assist them.

“That’s really why we need the publics’ help, why we need the public’s eyes and ears to help us report incidence of this,” Alexander added.

If you see someone shining a laser into the sky, or have any information related to the Sea-Tac laser strikes, you can contact the FAA, FBI or your local law enforcement office.

