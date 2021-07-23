Seattle Kraken pick up two former Tri-City Americans in expansion draft

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Tri-City Americans

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The NHL’s newest organization, the Seattle Kraken have completed their expansion draft and boast a balanced roster heading into the franchise’s first season. Whether they meant to or not, the Kraken stayed true to the Pacific Northwest by picking up two players who spent time with the Tri-City Americans during NHL Expansion Draft.

Two of the 30 players the Kraken added are Tri-City Americans alumni — Forward Morgan Geekie and Goaltender Chris Driedger.

A native of Strathclair, which is part of the Manitoba province of Western Canada, Geekie spent four seasons in the Tri-Cities. He totaled 202 points including 78 goals and 124 assists through 216 games in the Western Hockey League (WHL). On top of that, Geekie performed in 20 postseason games for the Tri-City Americans; tallying 18 goals and 10 assists.

RELATED: Seattle Kraken wine partners source grapes from Southeastern Washington

Geekie went on to be drafted 67 overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2017. The 6-foot-2 center has played in 36 professional games with a total of 13 points including six goals and seven assists.

Seattle opted to draft Driedger over another Tri-City alumnus Carey Price, who waived a contract clause that made him available to be drafted by the Kraken. The Winnipeg-native began his WHL career with the Americans in 2010, performing in 22 games with an average of 3.5 goals against with a save percentage of 88%. After a stint with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, Driedger was drafted 76th overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2012.

Driedger has a 21-9 record in his 38 NHL games played including a 92.9% save percentage across nearly 2,100 career minutes.

RECENT SPORTS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Tri-City Americans legend Carey Price advances to first Stanley Cup Finals

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.