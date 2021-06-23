Seattle Kraken wine partners source grapes from Southeastern Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken will represent the Pacific Northwest as the newest addition to the National Hockey League (NHL) at the start of the 2021-22 season. Gearing up for its inaugural season at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kraken announced that Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, which sources its grapes from the Columbia Valley, will become the team’s official wine partner.

According to a press release by the Seattle Kraken on June 23, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates will represent both the team and the arena as the official wine partner. Ste. Michelle is going to showcase wines from Chateau Ste. Michelle and 14 Hands wineries.

Though Chateau Ste. Michelle is based out of Woodinville, it sources its grapes from The Burn of Columbia Valley; which recently became recognized as an American Viticultural Area (AVA) by the Washington State Wine Commission. Meanwhile, 14 Hands is based out of Prosser and sources its grapes from vineyards in the Horse Heaven Hills.



Some of the best wines that the Columbia Valley has to offer will be featured in two exclusive sections of Climate Pledge Arena. The Columbia Valley AVA includes several smaller AVAs, including the Yakima Valley AVA, Walla Walla Valley AVA, Horse Heaven Hills AVA, and the Red Mountain and Rattlesnake Hills AVAs in the Tri-Cities

A Chateau Ste. Michelle branded wine bar called ‘The Chateau’ will be set at the Mount Baker Hall for club level season ticket holders. A more accessible section will be held near the main entrance of the arena called the 14 Hands Marketplace.

At the marketplace, two exclusive, limited-edition Kraken wines will be made available for purchase. There will be a Kraken White and Red Blend can of wine made available at the arena and at select retailers exclusively in the Pacific Northwest. Each can will feature a QR code that will bring the history of the Kraken and of 14 Hands Winery to life through a web-based, augmented reality experience.

To celebrate this partnership and the 100th anniversary of the Seattle Metropolitans’ 1917 Stanley Cup championship, Chateau Ste. Michelle has also produced two etched nine-liter bottles of 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon.

One bottle of the wine, which was sourced in the Columbia Valley, will be stored at the Arena until the Kraken win their first Staley Cup while the other bottle will be available for purchase at the Auction of Washington Wines along with a suite at a Seattle Kraken game and a private dinner with representatives from the team and the winery.

“Delicious wine, great food, championship sport, and music are all proud signatures of this wonderful region and the people who call this special place home,” said David Dearie, President, and CEO of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. “We are thrilled to partner with the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena to share Washington state’s world-class wines with sport and music fans in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.”

Climate Pledge Arena opens in October 2021 as the home of the Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm, and a great source of live entertainment and music.

