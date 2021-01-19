Seattle Mariners hold event to connect with fans in Central & Eastern Washington

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners are accounting for the pandemic by making their outreach program for Central & Eastern Washington virtual in 2021.

The 2021 Mariners Care “Virtual” Community Tour is meant to give baseball fans outside of the Seattle area a chance to interact with the team’s players and broadcasters. It will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A Q-&-A will be hosted by Seattle Mariners radio broadcaster Rick Rizzs. He’ll be joined by two players: 25-year-old outfielder Jake Fraley and pitcher Wyatt Mills — A Spokane native who graduated from Gonzaga.

Fans from Central and Eastern Washington can sign up ahead of time to submit questions during the live event. Otherwise, viewers can attend the session on the team’s official YouTube page.

Additional events in the 2021 Mariners Care “Virtual” Community Tour will be added to their website as they’re scheduled.

RELATED: The Seattle Seahawks need to adopt Russell Wilson’s Super Bowl-or-Bust mentality

Mariners Executive Vice President Fred Rivera expressed his commitment to staying in-touch with Mariners fans statewide.

“Connecting with our fans this offseason is more important than ever,” Rivera said. “Because we can’t travel to two dozen communities to sign autographs and meet with fans in person, we’re going to utilize the technology many of us are using as we work from home to reach out to our fans across the region and get everyone primed for the start of baseball. With activities planned throughout the year, we look forward to seeing our fans in person as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Participants will have a chance to earn some prizes including Mariners goodies that are sure to excite the baseball fan in your life. You can learn more about the event and register by clicking here.

Events like this one will also be held for the following regions: Northwest Washington & British Columbia, Southwest Washington & Oregon and Alaska, Idaho, & Montana.

RELATED: Portland Trail Blazers add transformative defender in Robert Covington

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.