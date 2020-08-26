Seattle officer on leave over comments, conduct at protest

In a video that circulated online, an unmarked SUV appeared to lurch through an intersection and up onto a sidewalk in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Aug. 13, prompting a person on the sidewalk to dodge through bushes out of the way.

The video then cuts to a shot of the SUV and records someone speaking with the driver, who identified himself as a Seattle police officer, provided a badge number, acknowledged driving onto a sidewalk, said he was trying to catch a bad guy, and compared the people who ran to cockroaches. It’s unclear who recorded the video.

“I saw you hit almost a bunch of people,” the questioner says, adding, “Don’t you think you could have hurt somebody, seriously hurt somebody?”

The driver responded, “No … I’m a professional.”

“Are you the one that called them like a bunch of cockroaches?” the questioner asked.

“Yes, yes,” the driver said. He added, “I think it’s very, very (inaudible) … running like cockroaches.”

He complained that Seattle is now “dirty” and “gross” and that he continues working in the city because “they pay me like 200-grand a year to babysit … these knuckleheads every night because they smash up all the businesses.”