Seattle police have seen record number of departures in 2020

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle has had 110 officers leave its police department in 2020, including 39 police in September.

That marks the most leaves in any year since at least 2012. There were 92 departures in 2019, 109 in 2018 and 79 in 2017. The police department made 51 hires at the beginning of this year before the coronavirus pandemic and Mayor Jenny Durkan began a temporary hiring freeze.

The department says there have been 53 resignations, 50 retirements, six firings and one death this year. Police say most of its departures have been retirements by officers with more than 20 years of service or resignations by officers with up to 10 years of service.

