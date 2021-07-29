Police: Suspect arrested after assaulting woman in King County Courthouse bathroom

by Q13 FOX NEWS STAFF

Seattle Police said they took one person into custody after a woman was attacked inside of a bathroom Thursday at the King County Courthouse.

Authorities said a woman who works for the Department of Public Defense went into the bathroom and found the 35-year-old man hiding inside.

Police said he assaulted her and the woman screamed for help while fighting him. A nearby sheriff’s deputy heard the woman’s cry for help and subdued the suspect.

UPDATE: Officials say it was a defense attorney who was attacked in this bathroom. Officials say suspect hid in bathroom and attempted to rape the woman.

The Seattle Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit was interviewing the suspect before booking him into King County Jail.

Detectives said the suspect is under Washington State Department of Corrections supervision.

Per a memorandum of understanding, SPD handles felony investigations that happen inside the courthouse which is under King County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

