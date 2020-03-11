Seattle Public Schools closing for two weeks

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Ferre' Dollar/CNN

SEATTLE, Wash. — All Seattle Public Schools will be closed for the next two weeks as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said Wednesday.

The announcement came shortly after Governor Jay Inslee said districts across the state should prepare for potential closures. He said the districts should begin contingency plans that include developing a way for students who rely on school meals to continue having access to those services.

Inslee noted that children are relatively free of serious disease associated for coronavirus, but did say that they have the capability of transmitting the disease.

On Wednesday, Inslee imposed a ban on public gatherings and events of more than 250 people in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. That ban has not been extended to areas outside of those three counties, but the governor said it could happen should the virus continue to spread.

Comments

comments