Seattle Rock Orchestra visits Walla Walla to perform renditions of hits from the past

by Dylan Carter

Image via Gesa Power House Theatre

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — At the end of April, the Seattle Rock Orchestra will take over the Gesa Power House Theatre for back-to-back concerts featuring renditions of work from musical superstars of the past.

According to the theatre’s team, the Seattle Rock Orchestra has separate concerts on back-to-back dates on April 30 and May 1.

The first performance is a Saturday night deep dive into The Beatles’ discography. Hits from their 1967 albums, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Magical Mystery Tour will bring these rock classics to life in a way that’s never been performed before.

Some of the top-billing songs you can expect to hear include “Penny Lane,” “Strawberry Fields Forever,” “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “When I’m Sixty-Four,” and “A Day in the Life.”

Tickets, which are selling out quickly, range from $45 to $50 and can be purchased by clicking here. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

At 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, the Orchestra will return to play classics from two trailblazing leaders in country music: Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. Some of the hit classics you can expect to hear include “Crazy,” ” Fall to Pieces,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”

Scott Teske, Artistic Director and Founder of Seattle Rock Orchestra, noted that this will be the first time their group is performing music exclusively made by women.

“It is also the first time we have entered the country music genre, which is such an important cornerstone of the popular music canon,” Teske said

If you are interested in buying tickets, you can do so by clicking here. Again, prices range from $45 to $50. You can also reserve your seats by calling the box office at 509-529-6500.

