Seattle Seahawks still won’t allow fans at upcoming home games

Despite being poised to make a splash in the playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks won't allow fans in the stadium on Dec. 6 or Dec. 13.

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks won’t allow fans in their arena for two upcoming home against on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. This is consistent with the cautious approach the team has taken throughout this season.

Due to the current case counts of COVID-19 in our state, we will continue playing without fans in attendance at our home games on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. More Info: https://t.co/93jkeIzxXB pic.twitter.com/VVhJPvW0b5 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2020

The Seattle Seahawks made this announcement via social media on Monday afternoon. Since the start of this season, the Seattle Seahawks are one of the few teams who haven’t allowed fans in their stands. The decision coincides with a nation-wide spike in positive COVID-19 tests including an influx throughout the state.

It’s worth noting that the team hasn’t made a final determination on its Dec. 27 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. There’s a strong possibility that matchup will play a significant factor in NFL postseason standings. At 7-3, the Seahawks hold sole possession of the No. 1 seed in the NFC West. However, a Monday Night Football victory for the Rams would create a tie for first place in the division.

That matchup with the Rams is the last home game of the season for Seattle. To this point in the season, the Seattle Seahawks are one of the few teams with an equal number of home and away games played. Even without a raucous home crowd, the Seahawks remain one of the top teams in football with MVP contender Russell Wilson under center.

Formerly known as CenturyLink Field, the Seahawks’ home stadium was recently re-named. Though the structure remains the same, the Seattle Seahawks have yet to play a game at Lumen Field with fans in attendance.

While it’s possible that could change on Dec. 27, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Seattle fans will have to watch the rest of the season from their homes.

