Seattle Seahawks re-sign edge rusher Carlos Dunlap to bolster defense

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) celebrates with defensive end L.J. Collier (91) after Dunlap sacked Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, left, late in the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 28-21.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Just weeks after cutting him, the Seattle Seahawks have reportedly signed defensive end Carlos Dunlap to re-join the team on a two-year deal. A 32-year-old from North Charleston, SC, Dunlap was one of the most impactful defenders on the team last season. His hefty pricetag made him expendable heading into NFL free agency, but the Seahawks weren’t able to find someone who could replicate his impact on the open market.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Dunlap’s deal is worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed.

Dunlap applied a ton of pressure to opposing offenses in his eight games as a Seahawk. Through that stretch, Dunlap racked up 14 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss. He also had two pass deflections — A sneakily undervalued way for an edge rusher to make an impact on the game.

For the Seahawks, re-signing Dunlap assures a more physical gameplan from the defense. Despite losing cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who signed a pricy new deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Seattle Seahawks organization is building toward a new generation of its defense. Dunlap serves as a reliable veteran presence in a group led by future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner and star safety Jamal Adams.

Drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Dunlap spent his entire pro career with the Cincinnati Bengals before a mid-season trade brought the two-time Pro Bowler to the Pacific Northwest. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had this to say back when the team first traded for Dunlap:

“We have a chance to bring in Carlos Dunlap to our team and give him a chance to help us in an area we’ve been talking about for some time,” Carroll said. “Carlos has been a very, very consistent player for a long time. He’s always been fast, always been athletic, he still moves his feet well and gets off the rock and knows exactly how to play the spot that we want to play him in. Really it was exciting to share that with him, he was concerned to know how we would play him at all, so that that was a that was good for him to hear.”

Ultimately, the Seattle Seahawks are going to ask Dunlap to do what he’s done his whole career: Play a physically bruting brand of football and try his best.

